Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hartford Financial (HIG), Ally Financial (ALLY) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hartford Financial (HIG), Ally Financial (ALLY) and Morgan Stanley (MS) with bullish sentiments.

Hartford Financial (HIG)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Hartford Financial today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.35, close to its 52-week high of $69.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hartford Financial with a $72.08 average price target, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Ally Financial (ALLY)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht assigned a Buy rating to Ally Financial today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.54, close to its 52-week high of $49.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Ally Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.30, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.72, close to its 52-week high of $86.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 76.5% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, International Money Express, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $88.00 average price target, an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

