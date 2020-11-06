Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) with bullish sentiments.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.50, close to its 52-week high of $46.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.60, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

