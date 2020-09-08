Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hanmi Financial (HAFC), Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) and ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hanmi Financial (HAFC), Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) and ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Hanmi Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.30, close to its 52-week low of $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Hanmi Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Heartland Financial USA. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 25.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and German American Bancorp.

Heartland Financial USA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on ServisFirst Bancshares. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 61.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

The the analyst consensus on ServisFirst Bancshares is currently a Hold rating.

