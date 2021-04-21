Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hancock Whitney (HWC), Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Travelers Companies (TRV)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hancock Whitney (HWC), Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Travelers Companies (TRV).

Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Hancock Whitney has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.67, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Preferred Bank yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.42, close to its 52-week high of $69.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 92.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Preferred Bank has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.00, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Travelers Companies. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.73, close to its 52-week high of $161.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelers Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $156.18, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.