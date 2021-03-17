Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Hancock Whitney (HWC), Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) and Willis Group (WLTW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hancock Whitney (HWC), Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) and Willis Group (WLTW) with bullish sentiments.

Hancock Whitney (HWC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.96, close to its 52-week high of $45.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hancock Whitney is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.70.

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Old Second Bancorp today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.16, close to its 52-week high of $13.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 37.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Old Second Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Willis Group (WLTW)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Willis Group today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $222.10, close to its 52-week high of $232.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Willis Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $251.00.

