Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Green Dot (GDOT), Terreno Realty (TRNO) and Two Harbors (TWO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Green Dot (GDOT), Terreno Realty (TRNO) and Two Harbors (TWO).

Green Dot (GDOT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.00, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Terreno Realty (TRNO)

BTIG analyst Tom Catherwood maintained a Buy rating on Terreno Realty today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.62, close to its 52-week high of $64.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Catherwood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Catherwood covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Eastgroup Properties, and INDUS Realty Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Terreno Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.33.

Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.85, close to its 52-week high of $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 78.1% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.69, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

