Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Green Dot (GDOT), Cannae Holdings (CNNE) and SBA Communications (SBAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Green Dot (GDOT), Cannae Holdings (CNNE) and SBA Communications (SBAC).

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities assigned a Hold rating to Green Dot, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

Green Dot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.25, implying a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Cannae Holdings (CNNE)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Cannae Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cannae Holdings with a $52.00 average price target.

SBA Communications (SBAC)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on SBA Communications, with a price target of $309.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

SBA Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $312.14, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

