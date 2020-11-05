Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Green Dot (GDOT), AYR Strategies (OtherAYRSF) and Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Green Dot (GDOT), AYR Strategies (AYRSF) and Sun Life Financial (SLF).

Green Dot (GDOT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Green Dot, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 62.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Dot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.89, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.90, close to its 52-week high of $16.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AYR Strategies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.25, implying a 39.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$58.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.3% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Sun Life Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.12, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SLF: