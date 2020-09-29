Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC), First Merchants (FRME) and Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC), First Merchants (FRME) and Commerce Bancshares (CBSH).

Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

In a report released today, Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Great Southern Bancorp, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Capitol Federal Financial, and Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Great Southern Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $38.00.

First Merchants (FRME)

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained a Buy rating on First Merchants today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Siefers is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Siefers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Financial Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Merchants is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

In a report released today, Nathan Race from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Commerce Bancshares, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Race has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 27.2% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Midwestone Financial Group, First Internet Bancorp, and Midland States Bancrop.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerce Bancshares is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $55.50.

