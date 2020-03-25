Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Great Ajax (AJX), Global Net Lease (GNL) and Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Great Ajax (AJX), Global Net Lease (GNL) and Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) with bullish sentiments.

Great Ajax (AJX)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Great Ajax, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.02, close to its 52-week low of $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -28.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Great Ajax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Global Net Lease (GNL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Global Net Lease today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Net Lease is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5871 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mogo Finance Technology with a $6.97 average price target.

