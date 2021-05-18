Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) and Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) and Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT).

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.77, equals to its 52-week high of $13.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Granite Point Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Hallmark Financial Services. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hallmark Financial Services.

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on Stock Yards Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.39, close to its 52-week high of $56.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The the analyst consensus on Stock Yards Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.