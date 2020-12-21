Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), Banner (BANR) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), Banner (BANR) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB).

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Granite Point Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Banner (BANR)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Banner. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 88.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banner with a $50.00 average price target.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Amerant Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Amerant Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

