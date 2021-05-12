Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC), MGM Growth Properties (MGP) and Invitation Homes (INVH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC), MGM Growth Properties (MGP) and Invitation Homes (INVH).

Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Golub Capital Bdc. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.05, close to its 52-week high of $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 69.1% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The the analyst consensus on Golub Capital Bdc is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.01, close to its 52-week high of $36.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

MGM Growth Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.40, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report released yesterday, Buck Horne from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Invitation Homes, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.08, close to its 52-week high of $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 65.8% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitation Homes with a $37.17 average price target, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.