Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) and American Financial Group (AFG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) and American Financial Group (AFG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Golub Capital Bdc. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golub Capital Bdc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Financial Group (AFG)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on American Financial Group. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.