Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), TCF Financial (TCF) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS), TCF Financial (TCF) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report issued on December 20, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $228.93, close to its 52-week high of $232.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 85.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $261.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TCF Financial (TCF)

In a report issued on December 18, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.74, close to its 52-week high of $47.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 68.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Columbia Banking System, and First Financial Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCF Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.33.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co on December 19 and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.42, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, AXA Equitable Holdings, and Kinsale Capital Group.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.