Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Markel (MKL) and Stag Industrial (STAG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Markel (MKL) and Stag Industrial (STAG).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $233.44 average price target, implying a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Markel (MKL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Markel today and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $943.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Markel with a $1500.00 average price target.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stag Industrial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.