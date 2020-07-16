Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) with bullish sentiments.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released yesterday, Kian Abouhossein from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.90.

Abouhossein has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Goldman Sachs Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is ranked #2678 out of 6791 analysts.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $236.23, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Claudia Gaspari from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF405.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $366.79.

Gaspari has an average return of 4.3% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #5299 out of 6791 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $394.72 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF370.00 price target.

