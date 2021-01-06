Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) with bullish sentiments.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $270.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Abouhossein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $299.45, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $407.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Ashik Musaddi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF370.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $422.88, close to its 52-week high of $447.60.

Musaddi has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Musaddi is ranked #2055 out of 7187 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $458.17.

