Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Mastercard (MA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Mastercard (MA).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report issued on January 19, Stephen Biggar from Argus Research reiterated a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $286.97, close to its 52-week high of $309.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Biggar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.4% success rate. Biggar covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Royal Bank Of Canada, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $336.27 average price target, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on January 24, Moshe Katri from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $334.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Katri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 84.4% success rate. Katri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $390.61, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

