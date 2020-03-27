Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Itau Unibanco (ITUB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $257.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

In a report released today, Domingos Falavina from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Itau Unibanco, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53, close to its 52-week low of $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Falavina is ranked #4935 out of 6190 analysts.

Itau Unibanco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.