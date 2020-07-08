Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Close Brothers Group (OtherCBGPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Close Brothers Group (CBGPF).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $200.03.

Horowitz has an average return of 4.2% when recommending Goldman Sachs Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is ranked #1740 out of 6759 analysts.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.07, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)

In a report issued on July 6, Portia Patel from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group to Hold, with a price target of p1197.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.63, close to its 52-week low of $10.42.

Patel has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Close Brothers Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2058 out of 6759 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Close Brothers Group with a $14.74 average price target, which is a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £11.90 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.