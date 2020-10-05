Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Banca Mediolanum SpA (OtherBNMDF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group yesterday and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Reingen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Credit Agricole, and Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF)

In a report issued on October 2, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Banca Mediolanum SpA, with a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banca Mediolanum SpA with a $8.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.