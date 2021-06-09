Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Gladstone Land (LAND) and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (SOAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Gladstone Land (LAND) and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (SOAC).

Gladstone Land (LAND)

In a report released today, David Toti from Colliers Securities maintained a Hold rating on Gladstone Land, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.30, close to its 52-week high of $25.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, National Retail Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Gladstone Land has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (SOAC)

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.96, close to its 52-week low of $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 52.3% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.