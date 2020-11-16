Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Glacier Bancorp (GBCI), Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI), Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX).

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Glacier Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 88.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Glacier Bancorp with a $37.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Meta Financial Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.25, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Marketaxess Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $522.93.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $548.00, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $631.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.