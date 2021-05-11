Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Geo Group (GEO) and Trinity Capital, Inc. (TRIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Geo Group (GEO) and Trinity Capital, Inc. (TRIN) with bullish sentiments.

Geo Group (GEO)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Geo Group, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.99, close to its 52-week low of $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 61.6% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geo Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Trinity Capital, Inc. (TRIN)

In a report released today, Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Trinity Capital, Inc., with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 73.9% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Gladstone Investment, and Great Elm Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trinity Capital, Inc. with a $16.61 average price target, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $17.00 price target.

