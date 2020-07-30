Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Genworth Financial (GNW), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Genworth Financial (GNW), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP).

Genworth Financial (GNW)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Genworth Financial. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.01, close to its 52-week low of $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oportun Financial, MGIC Investment, and Repay Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Genworth Financial.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $198.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 69.5% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $243.44 average price target, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Ameriprise Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.29, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

