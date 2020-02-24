Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and Diamondrock (DRH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and Diamondrock (DRH).

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report issued on February 21, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.30, close to its 52-week high of $50.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penn National Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaming and Leisure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.43, which is a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Diamondrock (DRH)

In a report issued on February 21, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriot Vacations, and CorePoint Lodging.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

