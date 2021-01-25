Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: FVCBankcorp (FVCB), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FVCBankcorp (FVCB), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK).

FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp to Buy, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.00, close to its 52-week high of $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FVCBankcorp with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained a Hold rating on Umpqua Holdings today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiaverini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Chiaverini covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Svb Financial Group, Silvergate Capital, and Webster Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Umpqua Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $16.00.

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Triumph Bancorp today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.68, close to its 52-week high of $60.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 56.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp with a $50.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.