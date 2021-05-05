Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Franklin Street Properties (FSP) and Western Union (WU)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franklin Street Properties (FSP) and Western Union (WU).

Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Street Properties today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Hudson Pacific Properties, and American Finance.

Franklin Street Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Western Union (WU)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Western Union yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.86, close to its 52-week high of $26.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and SuRo Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Western Union with a $26.05 average price target, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

