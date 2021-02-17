Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Franklin Street Properties (FSP) and Avis Budget (CAR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franklin Street Properties (FSP) and Avis Budget (CAR).

Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Street Properties, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 81.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Douglas Emmett.

Franklin Street Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Avis Budget (CAR)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.70, close to its 52-week high of $52.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked #1892 out of 7311 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avis Budget is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.25.

