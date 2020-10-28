Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Four Corners Property (FCPT), Camden National (CAC) and Equity Residential (EQR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Four Corners Property (FCPT), Camden National (CAC) and Equity Residential (EQR).

Four Corners Property (FCPT)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Four Corners Property. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Spirit Realty Capital, and Jernigan Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Four Corners Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Camden National (CAC)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Hold rating on Camden National yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

The the analyst consensus on Camden National is currently a Hold rating.

Equity Residential (EQR)

In a report released yesterday, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Equity Residential. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.69, close to its 52-week low of $49.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $59.22, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $51.00 price target.

