Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and First Foundation (FFWM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and First Foundation (FFWM) with bullish sentiments.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6287 out of 6495 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $21.43 average price target.

First Foundation (FFWM)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on First Foundation, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Foundation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

