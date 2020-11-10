Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Greensky (GSKY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Greensky (GSKY).

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 90.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Flagstar Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, which is a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.13.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 71.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nasdaq with a $143.43 average price target.

Greensky (GSKY)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Greensky. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.72, close to its 52-week low of $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greensky is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.30.

