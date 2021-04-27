Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and NY Community (NYCB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and NY Community (NYCB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released today, Henry Coffey from Wedbush downgraded Flagstar Bancorp to Hold, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.00, close to its 52-week high of $51.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Plymouth Industrial Reit, New Residential Inv, and Home Point Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flagstar Bancorp with a $50.00 average price target.

NY Community (NYCB)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Hold rating on NY Community today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.78, close to its 52-week high of $13.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 73.8% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Curo Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NY Community is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

