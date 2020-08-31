Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and Mr Cooper Group (COOP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and Mr Cooper Group (COOP) with bullish sentiments.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report issued on August 18, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 80.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.00, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on August 25, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Mr Cooper Group (COOP)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on Mr Cooper Group on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.25, close to its 52-week high of $19.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Mr Cooper Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

