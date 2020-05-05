Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) and Lendingtree (TREE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) and Lendingtree (TREE) with bullish sentiments.

First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on First Savings Financial Group today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Pennantpark Floating Rate, and Manhattan Bridge Capital.

First Savings Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Lendingtree, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $298.78 average price target, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $250.00 price target.

