Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Republic Bank (FRC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and T Rowe Price (TROW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Republic Bank (FRC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and T Rowe Price (TROW).

First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a report released today, Steven Alexopoulos from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on First Republic Bank, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.38.

Alexopoulos has an average return of 16.4% when recommending First Republic Bank.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexopoulos is ranked #630 out of 6438 analysts.

First Republic Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.67, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on April 1, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $110.00 price target.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 52.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.08, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

T Rowe Price (TROW)

In a report released today, Ken Worthington from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on T Rowe Price, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Worthington covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Gain Capital Holdings, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for T Rowe Price with a $109.00 average price target.

