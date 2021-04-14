Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Republic Bank (FRC) and SmartFinancial (SMBK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Republic Bank (FRC) and SmartFinancial (SMBK).

First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.11, close to its 52-week high of $180.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 37.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Republic Bank with a $178.30 average price target, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on March 31, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

SmartFinancial (SMBK)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma reiterated a Buy rating on SmartFinancial today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.06, close to its 52-week high of $23.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 53.6% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

SmartFinancial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

