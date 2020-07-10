Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Republic Bank (FRC) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Republic Bank (FRC) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE).

First Republic Bank (FRC)

Merrill Lynch analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Buy rating on First Republic Bank today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Najarian is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Najarian covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Republic Bank with a $107.40 average price target.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Carrier maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Cboe Global Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.00, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 5, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $100.00 price target.

