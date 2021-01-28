Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Merchants (FRME), Heritage Financial (HFWA) and Hersha Hospitality (HT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Merchants (FRME), Heritage Financial (HFWA) and Hersha Hospitality (HT).

First Merchants (FRME)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on First Merchants today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.76, close to its 52-week high of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 89.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Merchants with a $31.50 average price target.

Heritage Financial (HFWA)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Heritage Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 86.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Heritage Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $6.08 average price target.

