Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK), Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK), Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB).

First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on First Interstate Bancsystem, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Provident Financial Holdings, and Private Bancorp of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Interstate Bancsystem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.50, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Hold rating on Capitol Federal Financial today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Central Pacific Financial, and Heartland Financial USA.

Capitol Federal Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

In a report released today, Brad Milsaps from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Prosperity Bancshares, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and ServisFirst Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.86, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Janney Montgomery also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $63.00 price target.

