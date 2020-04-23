Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Foundation (FFWM) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on First Foundation (FFWM) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP) with bullish sentiments.

First Foundation (FFWM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on First Foundation yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Foundation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.83.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Jernigan Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, implying a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

