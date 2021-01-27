Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Commonwealth (FCF), First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) and FB Financial (FBK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Commonwealth (FCF), First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) and FB Financial (FBK).

First Commonwealth (FCF)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on First Commonwealth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Commonwealth with a $13.00 average price target.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on First Midwest Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 92.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

First Midwest Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.75.

FB Financial (FBK)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Hold rating on FB Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.05, close to its 52-week high of $38.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 90.9% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as The First Of Long Island, Live Oak Bancshares, and First Community.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FB Financial with a $32.25 average price target.

