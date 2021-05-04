Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First Business Financial (FBIZ), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) and NexPoint Residential (NXRT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Business Financial (FBIZ), Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) and NexPoint Residential (NXRT).

First Business Financial (FBIZ)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on First Business Financial today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 88.5% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Business Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Armada Hoffler Properties. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.59, close to its 52-week high of $14.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Armada Hoffler Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

NexPoint Residential (NXRT)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on NexPoint Residential, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.00, close to its 52-week high of $51.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, Equity Residential, and CatchMark Timber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NexPoint Residential with a $52.67 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

