Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: First American Financial (FAF) and Ares Management (ARES)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on First American Financial (FAF) and Ares Management (ARES) with bullish sentiments.

First American Financial (FAF)

In a report issued on February 14, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on First American Financial, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.78, close to its 52-week high of $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and Chimera Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First American Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.50, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Ares Management (ARES)

In a report issued on February 14, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.10, close to its 52-week high of $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 62.9% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $43.50 average price target, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

