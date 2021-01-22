Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Sterling Bancorp (STL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Sterling Bancorp (STL) with bullish sentiments.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Merrill Lynch analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Buy rating on Fifth Third Bancorp today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.68, close to its 52-week high of $32.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Najarian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 54.1% success rate. Najarian covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Associated Banc-Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Truist Financial.

Fifth Third Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.98, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Sterling Bancorp (STL)

In a report released today, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.51, close to its 52-week high of $21.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sterling Bancorp with a $27.60 average price target, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

