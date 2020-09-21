Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) and Barings BDC (BBDC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) and Barings BDC (BBDC) with bullish sentiments.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on FedNat Holding Company today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.69, close to its 52-week low of $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedNat Holding Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Barings BDC (BBDC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Barings BDC today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Barings BDC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.