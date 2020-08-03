Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Federated Hermes (FHI) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Federated Hermes (FHI) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Federated Hermes (FHI)

In a report released today, Michael Carrier from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Federated Hermes, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Federated Hermes with a $26.00 average price target.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

Merrill Lynch analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosa is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 71.4% success rate. Rosa covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, XPO Logistics, and Saia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $17.57 average price target, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

