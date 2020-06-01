Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Federal Realty (FRT), American International Group (AIG) and Kimco Realty (KIM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Federal Realty (FRT), American International Group (AIG) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

Federal Realty (FRT)

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Mueller maintained a Hold rating on Federal Realty today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mueller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 58.4% success rate. Mueller covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Retail Opportunity Investments, and First Industrial Realty.

Federal Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.55.

American International Group (AIG)

KBW analyst Meyer Shields maintained a Buy rating on American International Group today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Shields is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Shields covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, State Auto Financial, and Travelers Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American International Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.18.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Buy rating on Kimco Realty today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Cushman & Wakefield, and Cousins Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimco Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $11.18.

