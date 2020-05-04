Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Federal National Mortgage Association (OtherFNMA), Office Properties Income (OPI) and Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), Office Properties Income (OPI) and Medallion Financial (MFIN).

Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

In a report issued on May 1, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Sell rating on Federal National Mortgage Association, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, National General Holdings, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Federal National Mortgage Association with a $1.00 average price target.

Office Properties Income (OPI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Office Properties Income today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Office Properties Income has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.30, close to its 52-week low of $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6259 out of 6515 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallion Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.83.

